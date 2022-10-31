ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Governor Greg Abbott was in Abilene Monday as part of the final push for his gubernatorial campaign.

He gave a brief speech at Front Porch Coffee downtown around 3:00 p.m., addressing key issues such as border control, property taxes, and school curriculum.

“To say the least, there is a lot at stake in this election. . .there’s the border obviously but also there’s your jobs, there’s your taxes that are stake, there’s safety, there’s your freedom,” Abbott said. “But you know what, and I think this really rings true in Abilene, Texas, the thing that is at most at stake in this election is your values.”

Abbott went on to address immigration bussing in depth, lauding the fact that he has played a big part in the recent transportation of immigrants from the southern border to cities like New York and Washington D.C.

Many attendees were excited at the Governor’s appearance, meeting him with applause and some creative signs.

Election day is upcoming November 8.



