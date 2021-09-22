Gov. Abbott to hold press conference in McAllen, sign anti-smuggling bill

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott will be in McAllen for the signing of SB 576 Wednesday afternoon.

Abbott will be meeting with McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, Representative JM Lozano, and McAllen city officials. He will also meet with local law enforcement.

Senate Bill 576 enhances the criminal penalty for human smuggling when payment is involved, said a release.

No other details of his visit were released.

Tuesday, Abbott paid a visit to Del Rio, Texas to address the migrants still near the international bridge there.

Abbott asked President Joe Biden earlier in the week for an emergency declaration in response to the influx of migrants in Del Rio, where mainly Haitian immigrants have arrived.

Del Rio is about 340 miles from McAllen, Texas.

Catholic Charites of the Rio Grande Valley Executive Director Sister Norma Pimentel said she has seen migrant families from Haiti arriving at migrant camps and shelters in Reynosa.

However, Pimentel said they have not seen many Haitian migrants cross the border in the Rio Grande Valley area.

“I think for the most part they are being kept in detention, they are processing them, and they are either sending them to other points of entry or sending them back [to] their country,” said Pimentel in an interview with ValleyCentral.com.

The press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed LIVE in this article.