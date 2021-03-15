How Gov. Greg Abbott plans to punish Texas cities that defund police

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over the past year, Gov. Greg Abbott has promised to punish cities and counties in Texas that “defund police,” though details of his plan remained unclear — until now.

Abbott’s office worked with Rep. Craig Goldman, a Fort Worth Republican, on legislation that would financially punish local governments that reduce a law enforcement agency’s budget, funding for overtime, funding for training and recruitment, or the number of officers it employs.

A Texas Municipal Police Association in Austin billboard warns drivers that the city “defunded” police (KXAN)

House Bill 1900 would “ensure that no other cities follow Austin, Minneapolis, and Seattle down the path of defunding the police, which serves no purpose other than making their citizens less safe,” a spokesperson for the governor told KXAN.

If passed by the Texas Legislature and signed into law by Abbott, the law would take effect Sept. 1.

Disannexation

Under this bill, the Governor’s Office would issue a written determination that a municipality defunded its law enforcement agency. That municipality would then be required to hold separate elections in communities that were annexed in the previous 30 years with the option to leave the municipality.

If a majority of residents vote to leave the municipality, a municipality would not be able to re-annex the community until 10 years after the date that the Governor’s Office determined a “defunding” action was reversed.

The municipality would not be allowed to use public funds on any information campaigns related to the disannexation elections.

Withholding tax revenue

The bill directs the Governor’s Office to calculate the amount of money the state spent to provide law enforcement services in a municipality that defunded police. The Texas Comptroller’s Office would then deduct that amount from the municipality’s share of tax revenue. That money would be credited to the state’s general revenue fund and would only be appropriated to the Dept. of Public Safety.

Public utility rate freeze

If a municipality is determined to have defunded law enforcement by the Governor’s Office, a utility owned by the municipality would not be allowed to raise customer rates or fees.

