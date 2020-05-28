AUSTIN (KXAN) — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will close out the virtual Texas Democratic Party Convention next week, which already includes appearances by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Julian Castro.
Biden made his first in-person appearance on Monday to honor veterans on Memorial Day. However, Biden’s appearance for Texas Democrats won’t be in-person.
The convention, starting on Monday, will be the largest virtual convention in the country, according to a release.
Biden will close out the week-long event on Saturday, June 6. Biden will be speaking to the convention in an effort “to fire-up Texas Democrats” as Election Day comes into focus, the release says.
Former Texas Congressman Beto O’ Rourke will also speak on the convention’s final day.
“The Texas Democratic Party is honored to host our next president, Joe Biden, as a speaker for our Texas Democratic Convention. America is desperately in need of new leadership. We need a president who will lead with empathy and experience. Joe Biden is a man of character and compassion who has always fought for the working and middle class,” Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa and Vice Chair Dr. Carla Brailey said in the release.
Latest Posts:
- US coronavirus deaths surpass 100,000 as states continue reopening
- North Carolina 7-year-old puts on prom for his graduating babysitter
- Homeless man accused of attacking, killing 94-year-old man in San Francisco
- American virus deaths at 100,000: What does a number mean?
- Joe Biden, Beto O’Rourke to close out Texas Democratic Convention