Kids can sell lemonade after Gov. Abbott signs ‘Lemonade Bill’ into law

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — On a hot summer day in Texas, there are few things better than an ice-cold glass of lemonade. Now, thanks to a bill signed into law by Gov. Abbot young Texas entrepreneurs can sell the refreshing drink without a problem.

Abbott officially signed the “Lemonade Bill” last month in a video he posted to Twitter, but he held a ceremonial signing on Thursday.

The governor called it a “common-sense law” – which blocks cities and organizations looking to prohibit children from selling non-alcoholic drinks on private property.

The law will go into effect on Sept. 1.

