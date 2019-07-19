Kids can sell lemonade after Gov. Abbott signs ‘Lemonade Bill’ into law

Texas Politics

by: Matthew Prendergast

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — On a hot summer day in Texas, there are few things better than an ice-cold glass of lemonade. Now, thanks to a bill signed into law by Gov. Abbot young Texas entrepreneurs can sell the refreshing drink without a problem.

Abbott officially signed the “Lemonade Bill” last month in a video he posted to Twitter, but he held a ceremonial signing on Thursday.

The governor called it a “common-sense law” – which blocks cities and organizations looking to prohibit children from selling non-alcoholic drinks on private property.

The law will go into effect on Sept. 1.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story