Midland native announces candidacy for District 11

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – J. Ross Lacy has officially announced his candidacy for U.S. District 11.

In an announcement Thursday at Security Bank Ballpark, Lacy became the first candidate to officially announce he will run for the Congressional seat.

Lacy has served as the District 4 Councilman for the City of Midland since 2014. A native Midlander, Lacy graduated from Midland Lee and the University of Texas of the Permian Basin with a degree in finance.

He is currently the President of Lacy Oil Corp. and the Managing Partner of Lacy Capital LLC. Lacy also serves on the Texas Aerospace and Aviation Advisory Board. He was appointed to the position by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2016.

Initially, Lacy had filed for re-election to District 4 on the city council. However, soon after the announcement of U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway, Lacy withdrew from the council race.

He is the first Republican to officially announce a bid for the seat.