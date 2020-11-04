Pfluger wins U.S. House District 11 seat left vacant by Conaway retirement

AUSTIN (KXAN) — August Pfluger won against two other candidates to fill the Texas District 11 seat in U.S. Congress following the retirement of Rep. Michael Conaway.

See the election results below:

Republican August Pfluger is a former fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force and National Security Advisor to President Trump. He currently runs an energy investment company in the Permian Basin. He ran on his support for West Texas’ oil industry and promoting President Trump’s immigration policies.

Democratic Jon Mark Hogg is a lawyer specializing in labor and employment law from Tyler, Texas. He ran on a relatively conservative Democratic platform fit for his rural Texas district that included expanding healthcare in rural areas, ending Trump administration tariffs that he claimed hurt Texas agriculture, and increasing background checks for firearm purchases.

Wacey Cody is representing the Libertarian ticket on the ballot.

U.S. House District 11 is located in west-central Texas and covers San Angelo, Abilene, Midland, and Odessa. The Cook Political Report rated this district as favorable to Republicans by 32 points in 2018.