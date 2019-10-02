Rep. Thornberry address his retirement

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Yesterday, Congressman Mac Thornberry (R-District 13) announced he will not seek re-election. Today, he shared his reasons for that decision and, his thoughts on the House launching an impeachment inquiry into the President.

“I’ve done it 25 years and it will be 26 next year, so that’s a good long while and a lot longer than I ever expected it to be,” said Rep. Thornberry.

Rep. Thornberry said after his announcement, he wanted to address the many questions and rumors as to why he decided to not seek reelection next year.

“So, my time as the top of the Armed Services Committee comes to an end next year, and that played a role, but generally I just think it’s time,” said Rep. Thornberry.

Though Rep. Thornberry said it is been an honor to serve the 13th District, he does wish the current state of politics were different

“There’s a little drama in Washington these days, so hopefully we can look for ways to be productive even through the drama,” Rep. Thornberry said.

Rep. Thornberry commented on the current impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, and the whistleblower complaint that alleges the president asked the president of Ukraine to look into President Trump’s political rival, Joe Biden and his son during a phone call. The White House made the transcript of that phone call public.

“Every American can read that conversation and reach your own conclusions. I think you can argue that some parts were inappropriate, but I do not think they’re impeachable,” said Rep. Thornberry.

Though the congressman has made his decision to not run again next year he says his work is not over.

“I’ve got a year and a quarter or so left in this job and so needless to say there’s a lot going on we need to finish this year’s defense bill,” said Rep. Thornberry.

As far as who Rep. Thornberry would like to see take his place, he said, in the end, it is up to the voters and he is not endorsing anyone.

