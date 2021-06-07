Senator Dawn Buckingham announces campaign for Texas Land Commissioner

AUSTIN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Senator Dr. Dawn Buckingham has revealed her plan to run for Texas Land Commissioner.

She made the following announcement highlighting her intent Monday:

“I will be running for Land Commissioner with a strong conservative record defending the right to life, our Second Amendment, our invaluable oil and gas industry, and the low tax economy that has made Texas great. Conservatives know just how important the Texas General Land Office is. The GLO is responsible for important functions that serve our Texas veterans, school children, and preserving our unique Texas History. It’s my goal as your next Texas Land Commissioner to safeguard the heroes who served in our military, protect our exceptional natural resources, and protect our unique Texas heritage, especially the Alamo.”

Current Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush has announced he is going to run for Attorney General.



Dr. Buckingham’s senate seat, which she won by election in 2016, will now be up for reelection. This seat represents a large part of the Big Country viewing area.

