Stephens County is 11th in Texas to become ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary’

STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Stephens County is officially the 11th in Texas to become a ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary’.

County commissioners gave unanimous approval to the resolution during a meeting Tuesday, declaring they will support the Sheriff’s decision to “not enforce any unconstitutional firearms restrictions against any citizen.”

The resolution also states commissioners, “will not authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers, or officers for the purpose of enforcing law that unconstitutionally infringes on the right of the people to keep and bear arms.”

Two other Texas counties, Kaufman and Palo Pinto, approved similar measures Tuesday as well, bringing the total number of 2nd Amendment Sanctuaries in Texas to 11.

Edwards, Hudspeth, Presidio, Mitchell, Hood, Parker, Smith, and Ellis counties already have 2nd Amendment protections in place.

Other municipalities across the country are also passing 2nd Amendment Sanctuary laws to protect their constituents against from possible infringement on their right to bear arms.