Texas fires back on California’s new travel ban to Lone Star State

AUSTIN, Texas (Nexstar) — Texas’ Attorney General was one of many state leaders to respond to California’s travel ban announced this week.

The ban, issued by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, “will prohibit state-funded and state-sponsored travel to Alabama, Kentucky, South Dakota and Texas-based on discriminatory legislation enacted in each state,” his office said in a press release.

Becerra cited Texas HB 3859, enacted on June 15. Becerra claimed it “allows foster care agencies to discriminate against children in foster care and potentially disqualify LGBT families from the state’s foster and adoption system.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fired back on Friday, issuing a statement saying in part, “I talk to people almost every day who made the trek from California to Texas, and without fail, they tell me their move is due to either greater job opportunities, much lower-priced housing, an escape from a left-coast political climate, or just a better quality of culture and life.”

Paxton referred to a Texas Relocation Report released in January, that stated the highest number of new Texans came from California (65,546), followed by Florida, Louisiana, New York, and Oklahoma.

“This study is very interesting because it shows that not only are they coming to Texas, but they’re coming to Texas to stay, and they’re coming in droves,” Marc Rylander, Paxton’s Director of Communications said.

“These are great days in the state of Texas,” Rylander said. “We have a thriving economy, we have wonderful, wonderful places to live, greatest people, greatest food, families, football, all the things that make Texas great, and you can come here and enjoy all of that at an affordable rate.”

The study, released by the Texas Association of Realtors, uses data compiled by people in each county, to gather information about the population makeup of the state.

“[California has] a state income tax,” Joe Stewart, former president of the Texas Association of Realtors stated. “We do not have a state income tax, even though our property taxes — many feel are a little higher — it’s a great place to come and move families. The affordability is unbelievable, still, here in Texas.”

“If you look at the last few years, you’ve pretty seen consistently that we continue to grow at a tremendous rate,” added Geoffrey Tahuahua, Vice President of Policy and Government Affairs at Real Estate Council of Austin.

Other state leaders chimed in on social media.

