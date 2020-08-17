TYLER, Texas (KETK) – President Trump has pulled slightly ahead of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the latest statewide poll ahead of the November election.
The YouGov poll, commissioned by Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation and Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, surveyed 846 registered voters in Texas from August 4-13.
Trump currently leads 47.5% to 40.5% among all voters surveyed. This is just slightly behind Trump’s final margin of victory over Hillary Clinton back in the 2016 election, which was roughly nine points.
The poll found that roughly one in 10 voters remain undecided.
Democrats have been pushing Texas as one of its key strategies ahead of the November election. The state has not voted for a Democratic nominee for president since Jimmy Carter in 1976.
While the national party has pushed a seven-figure ad buy to turn voters, one anonymous Biden staffer told the Washington Post back in July “That is never going to happen. It’s just not going to happen. Everyone knows that. I don’t know why people are still even talking about it.”
Latest Posts:
- Report: Nursing home cases up nearly 80% in COVID-19 rebound
- Dockery appointed McMurry’s Coordinator of Inclusion and Diversity
- ‘It was there!’ Boy blows nose, finds Lego stuck up nostril 2 years ago
- Trump leads Biden by 7 points in latest Texas poll
- ACU Football remains hopeful for football in fall