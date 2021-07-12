Voting bill: Texas Democrats could leave state to block election changes

AUSTIN, Texas (AP/KXAN) — Democrats in the Texas Legislature could leave the state in another revolt against a Republican-led overhaul of election laws. A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that Democrats are set to once again break quorum at the Texas Legislature in a dramatic showdown over voting rights in America.

It would be the first time since 2003 that Texas Democrats have crossed state lines to break quorum.

Scott Braddock of the Quorum Report says technically lawmakers can’t break quorum until a quorum is needed for legislative business, such as voting. He also said sources told him Democrats are meeting Monday to discuss whether to leave the state.

The Texas Constitution requires two-thirds of the lawmakers to be present to have a quorum, which lets them conduct state business in the House and Senate. Lawmakers who are not present can be legally compelled to attend

In May, Democrats walked out of the Texas Capitol to block a sweeping bill that included bans on 24-hour polling places and provisions to empower partisan poll watchers. In June, Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed funding for the Texas legislature because of the walkout.

Over the weekend, hundreds of people showed up to testify before the Texas House and Senate as they considered Senate Bill 1 and House Bill 3. Those proposals would restrict drive-through and 24-hour voting and tighten rules for voting by mail. It would also increase opportunities for partisan poll watchers to oversee the election process and would not allow local officials to send out applications for people to request mail-in ballots.