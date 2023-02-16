AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Thursday night, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to unveil his priorities for the 88th Legislative Session at his State of the State address.

The address, which will be seen on 16 Nexstar stations in 14 television markets served by Nexstar, starts at 7 p.m. You can watch on your local Nexstar station or in a livestream in this story.

Abbott is expected to discuss property tax cuts, school safety, education and the border.

The Texas Democratic Party will respond with a 10-minute rebuttal after Abbott’s address. A round-table discussion with members of the legislature and Nexstar journalists will follow the Democratic response.

Watch across Texas

KDAF-TV (CW) in Dallas

KIAH-TV (CW) in Houston

KXAN-TV (NBC) in Austin

KWKT-TV (FOX) in Waco

KVEO-TV/KGBT-TV (NBC/MyNet) in Harlingen/Brownsville

KSHV-TV (FOX) in Shreveport, Louisiana

KTSM-TV (NBC) in El Paso

KETK-TV (NBC) in Tyler

KAMR-TV (NBC) in Amarillo

KAMC-TV/KLBK-TV (ABC/CBS) in Lubbock

KMID-TV (ABC) in Midland/Odessa

KFDX-TV (NBC) in Wichita Falls

KTAB-TV (CBS) in Abilene

KLST-TV (CBS) in San Angelo

This story will be updated with takeaways from Abbott’s address.