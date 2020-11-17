Texas priest pleads guilty to child indecency counts

by: By JUAN A. LOZANO, Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston-area Roman Catholic priest has pleaded guilty to indecency with a child related to molestations that took place at his church more than 20 years ago.

Manuel La Rosa-Lopez had been facing five charges of indecency with a child.

Prosecutor Nancy Hebert says that as part of an agreement with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, La Rosa-Lopez during a Tuesday court hearing agreed to plead guilty to two of the counts in exchange for a 10-year sentence.

La Rosa-Lopez’s attorney, Wendell Odom, says his client is “just happy to have closure and get this over with.”

