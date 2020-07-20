Texas projects nearly $5B budget shortfall due to pandemic

A woman wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign advertising a sale, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas’ budget forecast has plummeted to a projected $4.6 billion shortfall as the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices take a heavy toll on one of America’s largest economies.

The new assessment Monday from Republican Comptroller Glenn Hegar is a sharp reversal from an October forecast that had Texas in line for an estimated $3 billion surplus.

State officials cautioned the bleak new budget projections were fraught with uncertainty given that the virus continues to spread in Texas, which for a month has been one of the hardest-hit parts of the U.S.