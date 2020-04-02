Texas radio host gets 25 years in Ponzi scheme targeting listeners

This undated photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department shows William Neil Gallagher. Gallagher, a financial consultant and radio host who stole more than $20 million from investors, has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars after reaching a plea agreement with Dallas County prosecutors. Gallagher, pleaded guilty Friday, March, 10, 2020,to one count each of theft of more than $300,000, money laundering of more than $300,000 and securities fraud of more than $100,000. (Dallas County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

DALLAS (The Dallas Morning News) — A Texas radio host and financial consultant who admitted to conning elderly listeners out of more than $20 million in a Ponzi scheme has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the sentence was part of a plea deal that William Neil “Doc” Gallagher agreed to on Friday with Dallas County prosecutors.

They say that Gallagher guaranteed annual returns of 5% to nearly 9% to listeners of his radio show who invested in securities with him.

Authorities say Gallagher received up to $29.2 million from about 60 investors from December 2014 to January 2019.

By then, the accounts contained less than $822,000.