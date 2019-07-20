Texas rapper Tay-K found guilty of murder

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CNN) – Teen rapper Tay-K was found guilty of murder and aggravated robbery by a North Texas jury Friday morning.

Taymor McIntyre, 19, was part of a deadly home invasion robbery in July 2016.

Prosecutors say even though McIntyre did not pull the trigger, he knew the plan to steal drugs and money at the home would end with someone shot.

Ethan Walker, 21, was killed in the robbery, with another man injured.

Tay-K gained notoriety after the murder when he recorded a song and video about being on the run.

He now faces between 5-99 years in prison.

McIntyre still faces charges of murder and robbery for two other incidents in 2017.