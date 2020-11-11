Texas records 10,865 virus cases, sets new daily record

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials say new cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 have hit a new peak.
That’s with a record 10,865 reported Tuesday, 74 more than the previous record reported on July 15.
State figures show the new peak surge brings the state’s case total ever closer to the 1 million-case mark with 974,230 cases reported since the pandemic began in early March.
Of those, an estimated 132,146 cases are active, the most since Aug. 17, and 6,170 COVID-19 cases are hospitalized, the most since Aug. 18.
Ninety-four new deaths brought the Texas pandemic death toll to 18,863.
