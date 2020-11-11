Texas records 10,865 virus cases, sets new daily record

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID-RML via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials say new cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 have hit a new peak.

That’s with a record 10,865 reported Tuesday, 74 more than the previous record reported on July 15.

State figures show the new peak surge brings the state’s case total ever closer to the 1 million-case mark with 974,230 cases reported since the pandemic began in early March.

Of those, an estimated 132,146 cases are active, the most since Aug. 17, and 6,170 COVID-19 cases are hospitalized, the most since Aug. 18.

Ninety-four new deaths brought the Texas pandemic death toll to 18,863.