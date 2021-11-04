Texas Rent Relief program closing applications

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Rent Relief program will be closing its application portal to new applicants soon.

The last chance to apply for rent relief is Friday, November 5 by 5:00 p.m.

If you have not started your application

According to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA), submitting an application will not guarantee assistance. Applicants who begin a request before 5:00 p.m. Friday will have 21 days to complete it. If the application goes unsubmitted during the 21-day period, it will be considered inactive.

If you have already submitted an application

Submitted applications are currently being reviewed by the TDHCA, and will continue to be considered until program funds are all used up. The TDHCA says it expects to disburse assistance over the next three months.

Future support

Applications will not be accepted after the 5:00 p.m. deadline Friday, November 5. If additional funds become available, the TDHCA says applications submitted will continue to be considered, and it may reopen its application portal.

To be notified of possible opportunities to apply to the Texas Rent Relief program, sign up here.

More assistance options

For additional assistance options and information, call 2-1-1 Texas or visit the Help for Texans webpage.

Eviction hotline: 855-548-8457

Legal Aid of Northwest Texas: 888-529-5277

Legal Aid of Northwest Texas (Abilene): 325-677-8591, press 0

Online Legal Aid of Northwest Texas, here.

TDHCA says The Texas Relief fund is disbursing about $680 million in assistance.