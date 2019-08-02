Texas repeat robber gets 15 years, held up 2 banks 3 times

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Prosecutors say a repeat bank robber blamed for eight holdups in Texas has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in a brazen case including two financial institutions each hit three times.

Dennis Edward Stephen of San Antonio was sentenced Wednesday. Investigators say Stephen stole $479,000 during San Antonio-area bank robberies since 2013.

The 42-year-old Stephen last November pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery but acknowledged committing eight holdups.

Investigators linked Stephen to three robberies of a Frost Bank in San Antonio during 2013 and 2014. Stephen also robbed a different Frost Bank in 2016, 2017 and July 2018. He was captured following last summer’s heist.

The other two robberies involved a 2015 holdup in Helotes and an additional Frost Bank branch in San Antonio in 2016.

