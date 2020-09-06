AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials report 2,800 new coronavirus cases in the state and 64 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday reported TKTK total cases and TKKT deaths, up from 635,315 cases and 13,408 deaths on Saturday.

The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. The health department reported 81,426 estimated active cases and that an estimated 543,412 people have recovered.