Texas reports 3,650 coronavirus cases, 4,036 total increase

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials report 3,650 newly reported cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, as well as 386 previously unreported cases that raised the total by 4,036 cases.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Friday that the state’s total COVID-19 caseload has reached 785,830 since Texas began tracking cases in early March.

An estimated 72,546 of those cases are active, with 3,593 of those requiring hospitalization.

The 98 deaths from COVID-19 reported Friday raised to 16,432 the Texas death toll since tracking and tracing of the virus began in March.