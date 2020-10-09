Texas reports 3,786 coronavirus cases, 4,238 total increase

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials report 3,786 newly reported cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, as well as 452 previously unreported cases that raised the total by 4,238 cases.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday that the state’s total COVID-19 caseload has reached 781,794 since Texas began tracking cases in early March.
An estimated 71,878 of those cases are active, with 3,556 of those requiring hospitalization.
The 104 deaths from COVID-19 reported Tuesday raised to 16,334 the Texas death toll since tracking and tracing of the virus began in March.
