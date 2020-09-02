Texas reports 4,116 new coronavirus cases, 145 new deaths

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials report at least 4,116 new confirmed coronavirus cases, an increase of 1,742 from Monday’s report.

The state reported 59 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations, however, with 4,144 reported for Tuesday.

The new cases brought the total for the six-month outbreak to at least 617,333, with an estimated 89,791 cases now active. But the true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The 145 deaths reported Tuesday brought the Texas death toll for the outbreak to 12,681.