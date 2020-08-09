Texas reports 4,879 new coronavirus cases, 116 more deaths

DALLAS (AP) — Texas health officials say the state has 4,879 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and another 116 deaths due the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Sunday that there are now 486,362 confirmed cases in the state and 8,459 fatalities. The true number of coronavirus cases in Texas is likely higher.

The number of people hospitalized with the disease fell again to 7,437 Sunday. But state health officials on Saturday reported that more than one in five tests for the virus came back positive over the last week.