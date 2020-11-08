Texas reports 5,404 new COVID-19 cases, El Paso area surging

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials on Sunday reported 5,404 new cases of the coronavirus, with almost 2,000 of those cases coming from the hard-hit El Paso area.

The state’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is nearing 1 million, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, which puts the number of cases at more than 985,000.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Sunday that with 43 additional deaths reported, the state’s death toll was at 18,743.