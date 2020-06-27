Texas reports 5,747 more COVID-19 cases amid surge

Customers sit in the patio area at Deep Sushi, a sushi restaurant in the Deep Ellum entertainment district in Dallas, Friday, June 26, 2020. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that he is shutting bars back down and scaling back restaurant capacity to 50%, in response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) — Confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Texas have continued to surge on Saturday with the state reporting 5,747 new cases.

A day earlier, Gov. Greg Abbott shut down bars again and scaled back restaurant dining as cases climbed to record levels after the state embarked on one of America’s fastest reopenings.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the new number of cases reported Saturday brought the state’s total to 143,371 confirmed cases.

Also Saturday, health officials said 42 more deaths were reported from the virus, bringing the state’s total to 2,366.