Texas reports first death from COVID-19 in Matagorda County

News

by: Kate Winkle

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his late 90s is the first death from COVID-19 in Texas, according to Matagorda County officials.

He died Sunday evening at Matagorda Regional Medical Center with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Later on Monday, hospital officials received confirmation that he tested positive.

He was a resident of the county, officials said, and they are investigating a possible community link to an earlier positive case in the county.

