Texas research facility working on coronavirus vaccine

SAN ANTONIO (CNN Newsource) — So far there’s no vaccine for the coronavirus, but among those working on one is a research facility in Texas, and they’re making some progress.

Researchers at Texas Biomed are in phase one of creating a vaccine to fight the coronavirus.

“This is the hot topic and it’s making us very more busy, busy than usual, so we’ve been asked to help in the nation’s effort to research coronavirus,” says Professor Ricardo Carrion, Program Director for the Maximum Containment Contract Research Program.

Right now they’re growing a small sample of the virus into test tubes to complete the in vitro step.

“From that point, we will test some therapeutics to see if they can block the replication of the virus and then we’ll transfer those findings into an animal model,” Professor Carrion says.

In February, Texas Biomed applied for a federal grant to help them create different animal models to test the vaccine on.

They were approved for $60,000 and they’re also using internal project funding.

“The urgency is there because we know we need to have a vaccine,” Carrion says.

The San Antonio facility is one of about a dozen in the country conducting preventative research.

They’re working with other labs to share their findings and move quickly on creating the new vaccine.

“We have the brightest minds of working towards a common goal. So I’m confident that soon, we’ll have something that would benefit, anybody who’s infected with it,” Carrion says.

Globally, more than 113,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus, and more than 4,000 people have died from the disease.