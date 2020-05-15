DALLAS (AP) — Texas has seen its deadliest COVID-19 day of the coronavirus pandemic so far, with state officials reporting 58 deaths.
State health officials report the number of deaths linked to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, reached 1,216 Thursday, up from 1,158 Wednesday.
More than 60 South Texas meat plant workers tested positive for COVID-19.
A Supreme Court justice let stand an appeals court ruling that Texas prison officials don’t have to provide additional COVID protection to inmates.
And in Houston a $15 million program to help residents struggling to pay their rent has run out of money.
- Texas sees deadliest COVID-19 day so far with 58 deaths
- Money for undocumented migrants in California to start going out Monday
- Two new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Abilene
- Underwood’s Cafeteria considering opening for dine in customers next week
- Trump pushes goal of developing virus vaccine before end of year