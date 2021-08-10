Texas sees most COVID-19 hospitalizations in 6 months

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, notes to medical personnel are hung in an area as they prepare to ender a COVID-19 unit at Starr County Memorial Hospital in Rio Grande City, Texas. As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the nation and infections and hospitalizations rise, medical administrators are scrambling to find enough nursing help — especially in rural areas and at small hospitals. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — The third wave of COVID-19 in Texas continues to tax the state’s health care systems as health officials report 10,000 COVID-19 sufferers have been hospitalized for the first time since early February.

State health officials reported 10,041 Texas hospital patients with COVID-19 as of Monday, the most recent state tally available.

That’s the most since 10,259 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 4.

Meantime, a state district judge in San Antonio granted a temporary restraining order to allow San Antonio and Bexar County to require public school students to mask up and quarantine unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19.