Texas sends virus team to Amarillo, Lubbock as cases spike

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID-RML via AP)

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott says he is deploying medical personnel and supplies to the Texas Panhandle and surrounding region as the coronavirus surges again, marking the second time in two weeks the state has sent response teams because of rising caseloads.

Hospitalizations are increasing in Amarillo and Lubbock, mirroring overall numbers across the state.

Abbott said Friday that an additional 100 medical workers will arrive at hospitals in the cities by Sunday.

The state also is sending ventilators and oxygen concentrators.

Abbott also has sent doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists to support hospitals in El Paso, where new virus restrictions started Friday because of a spike in COVID-19 cases there.