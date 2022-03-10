CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two siblings were sentenced Wednesday for selling drugs near an elementary school in Corpus Christi.

Jesus Sustaita III, 26, and Anna Sustaita, 24, were ordered to prison for their involvement in a drug conspiracy.

Jesus pleaded guilty on Nov. 23, 2021, Anna entered her plea on Oct. 20, 2021.

According to a release, the investigation began on July 2021.

Authorities first found that a known felon, identified as Alec Gacia, 30, had firearms and had multiple social media posts about them. Officials then discovered the Sustaita siblings were selling narcotics out of the residence.

That residence was located in Corpus Christi across the street from a local elementary school.

A search warrant led to findings of over 50 grams of meth, nearly two kilograms of pills that had the appearance of candy and contained fentanyl, alprazolam and meth, LSD, approximately two kilograms of marijuana as well as numerous THC products, nine firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, body armor and U.S. currency.

Of the firearms, eight were loaded. All of them were unsecured, said a release.

Officials also found an 8-year-old living in the home.

Jesus and Anna Sustaita will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

Each will serve 11 years followed by five years of supervised release.

Garcia has pleaded guilty to his involvement and will be sentenced later this year, according to the release.