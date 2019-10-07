Texas state park supporters launch tour to support Proposition 5

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Supporters of state parks are traveling all over Texas to build support for a constitutional amendment that guarantees sales taxes on sporting goods will go to fund state and local parks.

Proposition 5, which will be on the ballot Nov. 5, would amend the constitution so funds from the sporting good sales tax can only go to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission. The funds won’t be able to be used for any other purposes. Prop. 5 would not create any new taxes or fees.

According to a bill analysis, the Texas Historical Commission is currently supposed to receive 6% of the sporting good sales tax collection.

Luke Metzger with Environment Texas speaks during a press conference at McKinney Falls State Park (Nexstar Photo/Steffi Lee)

“From camping under the stars at Big Bend Ranch to exploring the cypress swamps of Caddo Lake, our state parks make life better here in Texas,” said Luke Metzger, Executive Director of Environment Texas, said in a statement. “They protect the clean water we depend on and provide a home for some of Texas’ most wondrous wildlife, like the black bear and the leatherback sea turtle. But chronic underfunding has placed a strain on an aging system with outdated infrastructure. Prop. 5 is a historic opportunity to make sure our parks get the funds they need and deserve.”