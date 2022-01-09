Texas State Senator visits Abilene to support ordinance declaring the city as a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn”

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Texas State Senator visited Abilene City Hall over the weekend, to speak out against abortion rights and support the proposal of declaring Abilene as a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn,” last heard of back in 2020.

State Senator Charles Perry (R- Texas 28th District) held a press conference outside of Abilene City Hall Saturday morning, to support the ordinance totally banning abortions within city limits.

KTAB/KRBC: Texas state senator, Charles Perry (R- Texas 28th District) speaking at Abilene City Hall, Jan. 2022

Sanctuary cities for the unborn are ordinances, which essentially outlaw the termination of a pregnancy. In any matter, the legitimacy of the ordinance has been questioned in the past.

These ordinances are being doubted because it does not supersede federal law, which does allow abortion. Meanwhile, the state of Texas banned the termination of a pregnancy before six weeks of gestation, in September of 2021.

Similar ordinances in other cities declare abortion in city limits at all times and stages of pregnancy, “an act of murder.”

Lubbock became the largest city to pass such ordinance, in May of 2021, being known now as a Sanctuary City for the Unborn.

State Senator Perry spoke out Saturday morning, expressing his hopes of Abilene joining Lubbock’s status, along with the 38 other cities that are declared sanctuaries.

“Each individual has their own responsibility under God’s will, but when you get [an] opportunity as a community to say that we will stand with God on the creation and sanity of His greatest love – the individual that he creates – a community should not miss that.” State Senator Charles Perry (R- Texas 28th District)

Among the first times the idea was proposed, in declaring Abilene as a Sanctuary City for the Unborn, was January of 2020.

At that time, Abilene City Council heard testimony from supporters and those in opposition, but did not take a vote.