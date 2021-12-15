Texas stepdad charged with capital murder in death of 10-month-old baby

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – Edward Lira, 28, has been charged with capital murder following the death of his 10-month-old stepdaughter.

Lira was initially charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury on December 3, after deputies with ECSO received a call from Medical Center Hospital about an injured 10-month-old baby in critical condition who had been brought to the hospital via ambulance a day earlier.

Investigators said on December 2, an ambulance had taken the unresponsive child from a home in the 11000 block of W Kassnar to the hospital. According to a Facebook post, the 10-month-old and another 2-year-old girl were in the custody of their stepfather, identified as Lira, at the time of the incident.

After arriving at MCH, the baby girl was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock with life-threatening injuries identified by medical staff as injuries possibly sustained by abuse.

Investigators said after an extensive interview process, Lira was identified as the person caring for the child at the time and Lira was placed under arrest by ECSO. Lira bonded out of jail following his initial arrest.

On Monday, December 13, investigators learned the baby had died as a result of her injuries.

An arrest warrant for the upgraded charge was issued Wednesday, and Lira was taken back into custody. No bond has been set at this time.