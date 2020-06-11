Texas teacher under fire for controversial Facebook post

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches ISD teacher is being investigated by the district for a controversial Facebook post she shared on Wednesday night.

In the since-deleted post, Michelle Lee Taylor claimed white people are unable to be proud of their race without being called racist. It read in part:

“You rob us, car jack us, and shoot at us. But when a white police officer shoots a black gang member or beats up a black drug dealer running from the law… you call him a racist.” Excerpt from post shared by Michelle Taylor

The post also said that “we have LOST most of OUR RIGHTS in this country.” It also said that the country was getting very close to where it would be illegal to be proud to be white.

Another excerpt read: “You are proud to be black, brown, yellow and orange, and you’re not afraid to announce it. But when we announce our white pride, you call us racists.”

Taylor herself wrote: “All of you can go f*** yourselves if you feel it’s about you than yes it’s you. I am so sick and tired of everything.”

KETK News reached out to Superintendent Dr. Gabriel A Trujillo’s office for comment. The office provided back with the following statement:

“We are aware of the situation that happened regarding the social media post and it is being looked into by District administrators.”

According to Taylor’s Facebook page, she graduated from Bowie High School in Arlington back in 2002. She moved to Nacogdoches in 2014 to start school at Stephen F. Austin University. She has worked in her current role at Nacogdoches ISD since 2018.

Below are screenshots of Taylor’s post, which have been edited to black out pieces that could be considered offensive: