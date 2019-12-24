Texas Tech addresses ‘discriminatory video’ that went viral

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK/KAMC) — The Texas Tech Dean of Students, D. Matthew Gregory, PhD, sent a statement to the “Texas Tech Community” on Tuesday. Gregory was responding to a video that was reported to Tech officials back in November.

The video, among many other things, said, “Black people suck.” The video also used the ‘N’ word and used KKK imagery.

Please know that we find the video and related images to be deplorable and are not condoned by the University. texas tech statement

A student said she saw the video posted on a form of social media called Discord. She then reposted it on Twitter on Monday night and raised concern that Texas Tech had not done enough about the video. She said the student who made the video suffered a two-week suspension.

She said, “A student from Texas Tech University sent this video into a channel through discord and nothing is being done about it.”

On Tuesday, Gregory wrote, “The matter has been addressed but due to federal law, we are unable to speak publicly about processes or outcomes associated with student behavior matters.”

“Please know that we find the video and related images to be deplorable and are not condoned by the University,” Gregory also wrote.

WARNING: some may find the video in the following link to be disturbing. CLICK HERE to see the account of the student who reposted the video with a complaint that Texas Tech had not done enough.

The full statement from Gregory said:

Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Texas Tech Community,

The Office of the Dean of Students received a report in November concerning a discriminatory video that was posted on a third party platform. We contacted the reporting party as soon as we learned of the report and initiated an investigation. The matter has been addressed but due to federal law, we are unable to speak publicly about processes or outcomes associated with student behavior matters. We thank you very much for your concern. Please know that we find the video and related images to be deplorable and are not condoned by the University.

Sincerely,

D. Matthew Gregory, PhD

Dean of Students

Texas Tech University