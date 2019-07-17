Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, Hendrick providing free health, breast screenings

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Uninsured women in Abilene now have access to free health and breast screenings.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center has received a $2 million grant partnering with Hendrick Health Systems and nearby clinics to provide free mammograms, pap smears and HPV shots to women in the area.

Officials say more than 45% of women in the area are uninsured, and hope this grant will help improve access to healthcare for these women.

“For preventative care, hopefully if there is a problem and they’re diagnosed with a lump in their breast or whatever, we’re getting that early. And again, it’s for the uninsured woman, so they just don’t have opportunities to get healthcare anywhere else,” says Pearl Merritt, Texas Tech School of Nursing.

Free screenings are available for women in Abilene as well as 18 surrounding counties, including Callahan and Shackelford.