Texas Tech Health Sciences Center holds vigil for victims of recent mass shootings

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Less than a month since the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings, the Texas Tech campus in Abilene held a vigil in honor of the victims.

At Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, a School of Pharmacy graduate student group invited faculty, staff, students and the community to help honor the lives of those killed or injured in the mass shootings by lighting a candle in their memory.

It’s all a show of support for the victims and their families and to help our country heal from this shocking attack.

“We’re a family, and no matter who goes through what, we’re always going to be there for each other and pick each other up and just to really help through the hard times. We’re going to be with each other through the good times and also support each other through the hard times,” says student Jacee Billings.

Those who attended also bowed their heads and held hands for a moment of silence to honor the victims.