Texas Tech students host free health fair at mall of Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center nursing and pharmacy students held a heath fair at the mall Saturday.

They offered CPR lessons and blood pressure screenings.

“Its just more of an education base is what were doing today.”

Shantell Thomas is a second year pharmacy student at Texas Tech.

“We’re doing a presentation on how to stay healthy, eating from the different food groups and staying active .”

Those actives could be as simple as a brisk 20 minute mall walk.

“Just know yourself know your body. If something is irregular, its not normal then its probably a sign.”

Robert Ojukwu is also in his second year of pharmacy school at Texas Tech.

“We teach preventative measures how to make sure you don’t get sick and if you just keep your body healthy you prevent your body from being susceptible to any disease that’s out there. Coronavirus is the main thing but if your not being healthy the common flu could get you.”

Two viruses that are on everybody’s radar but there a few simple steps they say you can take.

“Hand hygiene is the most important this time of the year so wash your hands whenever you need to at least 20 seconds. Sing your favorite song, get lost in the sink with the soap and lather up very well.”

“Just making sure you get under those nails. We also tell you not to touch your face and anytime you feel like your hands are dirty go ahead and wash them.”

They also say its never too late to get the flu shot.

“We encourage and recommend the flu shot. A lot of people say ‘I don’t get the flu or I don’t get the flu shot.’ You never know. It could happen to you tomorrow, it could happen next year.”

Organizers say they try to put on the health fair at least once a month.

They are planning a medicine clean out day later this month.