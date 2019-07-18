Texas teen arrested for spitting in tea, putting it back on shelf

by: CNN

ODESSA, Texas (CNN) – A Texas teen has been charged with a felony for allegedly spitting into sweet tea and returning it to the shelf.

It happened at an Albertson’s grocery store in Odessa Monday night.

Police say they watched the store’s surveillance footage and the teen actually spoke out about it.

They said he put his mouth on an Arizona Sweet Tea bottle and put it back because it was, “gross.”

He’s charged with tampering with a consumer product, a second-degree felony.

He’s being held in the Ector County Youth Center.

