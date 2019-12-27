Texas teen killed after crashing car into house

NEW CANEY, Texas (CNN) — Authorities say a teenager died Thursday after losing control of a vehicle and crashing into a home in Texas.
Police believe 19-year-old Eduardo Silva’s Camaro went airborne after he ran a stop sign.
The car then careened into a tree and crashed into the home, breaking two support pillars.
Silva died at the scene.
Authorities say no one inside the home was injured.
