Texas teen killed in house party shooting

ALLEN, Texas (KTVT) — Police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed at a house party in Texas.

A neighbor says the home has been listed on short-term rental sites for years.

Renee McMenamy says she was watching a movie around 10:00 when she heard at least nine gunshots.

“First I thought it was fireworks, then I thought, ‘that’s not fireworks, that’s gunshots,'” McMenamy says.

She went outside to see what was going on at the home on Peachtree Lane.

Plano Police say several people were kicked out of a house party and then fired into the home.

“Before I walked down here, I could hear a girl saying to the boy, ‘baby please, just breathe. Just breathe.’ And my heart just broke,” McMenamy says.

The 16-year-old Marquel Ellis, Jr. was hit by the gunfire and later died at the hospital.

Allen High School Football Coach Terry Gambill called Ellis a great kid who loved sports and got along with everybody.

He played on both the JV and varsity teams.

“The whole situation is sad. I feel for the parents. I feel for the kids that were there and witnessed it all,” McMenamy says.

Police don’t have any suspects at this time.

McMenamy is now even more concerned about safety in the neighborhood.

She says the home has been listed on short-term rental sites for about two years.

“Always have people in and out, always,” McMenamy says.

The owner of the home has not commented, but listings for the short term rental property were taken down.