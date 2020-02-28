Texas teen tries to cross border with $1.6 million worth of meth in Mustang

Packages containing 81 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Anzalduas International Bridge in San Juan, Texas. (Courtesy CBP).

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Using a non-intrusive imaging system, border officers found more than $1.6 million worth of meth inside the car of a Texas teen, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

On Feb. 18, CBP officers staffing the Anzalduas International Bridge in San Juan, Texas, referred a black Mustang to a secondary inspection, where the NII equipment detected 119 packages concealed within the car.

Officers said the packages said contained 81 pounds of meth worth an estimated $1,620,000.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) took custody of the 19-year-old driver from San Juan, while CBP seized the drugs and the vehicle.

“There are always consequences for ill-advised actions and smuggling narcotics will not only tarnish your reputation but will also affect your life after facing charges that may result in jail time,” said Carlos Rodriguez, who is the director for the ports of Hidalgo, Pharr and Anzalduas.

