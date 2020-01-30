Texas teens with BB gun trigger school lockdown

EL PASO, Texas (CNN Newsource) — Teenagers with a BB gun are accused of causing a school lockdown in Texas Thursday.

Police say they’ve detained three teens for the incident at El Paso High School.

A spokesperson says reports came in Thursday morning of three armed suspects walking around the school.

In response, law enforcement helicopters and vehicles surrounded the building.

The school and neighboring ones went on lockdown.

The El Paso Police Department tweeted when officers secured the BB gun and suspects.

They then continued to search the whole facility.