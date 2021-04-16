Texas to get 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Syringes with doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, are shown next to vaccination cards, Saturday, March 13, 2021, on the first day of operations at a mass vaccination site at the Lumen Field Events Center in Seattle, which adjoins the field where the NFL football Seattle Seahawks and the MLS soccer Seattle Sounders play their games. The site, which is the largest civilian-run vaccination site in the country, will operate only a few days a week until city and county officials can get more doses of the vaccine. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is set to receive 1.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses next week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

DSHS will give 733,090 first doses to 381 providers in 119 counties. Another 686,640 doses intended to be used as second shots will also be ordered.

Numbers are expected to rise, as more first doses are allocated in the coming days. The weekly allocation table will be updated to reflect those additions early next week, DSHS said.

Another 500,000 first and second doses will arrive at pharmacy locations, federally-qualified health and dialysis centers.

This week, distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was paused due to a rare blood clotting issue. DSHS said nonetheless, 2 million Texans got a shot last week.

The state has administered more than 15.5 million doses so far. Nearly 10 million people have gotten at least one dose, and 6.25 million are fully vaccinated. DSHS reported about 44% of all eligible Texans have gotten at COVID-19 shot, and 28% are fully vaccinated.

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee is scheduled to meet next Friday to reconsider the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, DSHS said.

Local providers getting doses the week of April 19

Here’s a list of providers within the KXAN viewing area that are set to receive doses next week. No Johnson & Johnson doses were allocated out.

Travis County

ProviderModernaPfizerTotal
Austin Diagnostic Clinic Travel Clinic 1,1701,170
Austin Medical Associates100100
Austin Public Health Immunization Program300300
BSW Medical Center Lakeway300300
Crossover Health Medical Group – Austin1,0001,000
East Austin Medicine Shop200200
Family Wellness Clinic – UT Austin School Of Nursing200200
IDEA Public Schools – Austin Region1,1701,170
Lone Star Circle of Care600600
Red River Family Practice1,1701,170
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Travis County100100
Travis County Fire Rescue ESD11100100
Austin Regional Clinic500500
BRC Healthcare Corporation100100
Manor Pharmacy100100

Williamson County

ProviderModernPfizerTotal
Lone Star Circle of Care500500
Family Health And Wellness At Lake Aire 100100
 Lake Aire Med Center Senior Health Wellness100100
Baylor Scott & White Health MC Round Rock1,1701,170
Curative Medical Associates PA1,20011,70012,900
Seton Circle Of Care Senior Health100100
WCCHD Round Rock2,0002,000

Hays County

ProviderModernaPfizerTotal
Hays County Local Health Department4,6804,680
BSWH Buda Medical Center 1,0001,000
Christus Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos1,0001,000

Bastrop County

ProviderModernPfizerTotal
A+ Life Style Medical Group2,0002,000
Lone Star Circle of Care100100

Burnet County

ProviderModernaPfizerTotal
Family Wellness Center, P.A.100100
BSW Medical Center Marble Falls 1,1701,170

Gillespie County

ProviderModernaPfizer Total
Cornerstone Clinic – Fredericksburg 200200

Lampasas County

ProviderModernaPfizerTotal
Lampasas Drug Company200200

Llano County

ProviderModernaPfizerTotal
Corner Drug 100100

Milam County

ProviderModernaPfizerTotal
Milam County Health Department500500

KXAN Intern Hannah Falcon helped contribute data to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending stories