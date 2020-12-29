Texas top health official urges quick vaccinations

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ top health official said Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccine providers that have received doses must give them out as quickly as possible and not hold any in reserve.

Texas is dealing with record-breaking numbers of virus patients in hospitals and new cases.

State Health Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said providers need to move quickly to vaccinate healthcare workers, people over 65 and other with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of death.

He said no vaccine doses should be kept in reserve.

Agency officials say doses remain limited but that more are coming.