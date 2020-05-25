Texas Veterans Land Board hosting virtual Memorial Day Ceremony

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Veterans Land Board will be hosting a Virtual Memorial Day Ceremony Monday, May 25th, to honor those that have put their lives on the line to serve our country.

The event will be transmitted via Facebook Live and is set to take place from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

“The year 2020 has brought many unforeseen changes. However, one thing that has not, nor ever will change is our unwavering dedication to Texas Veterans and remembrance of the ones we have lost,” said the Veterans Land Board.

“Though this Memorial Day may look a little different as we practice social distancing to fight COVID-19, we will continue to honor and show our thanks to the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice. While we may not be able to continue our normal Memorial Day remembrance ceremonies across our four Texas State Veteran Cemeteries, we will be remembering our fallen virtually this year.”

The ceremony will feature Ret. 4-Star Admiral William McRaven as the Keynote speaker and remarks by Veterans Land Board Chairman George P. Bush.

The link to the event can be found HERE and for more information visit https://bit.ly/2Zw2j4k